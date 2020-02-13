Weather

A stormy cold front could wash the oak pollen away

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Warm, sticky weather will continue for the work week ahead, but a cold front arriving later in the week could help cool us off and wash most of our oak pollen woes away.

Temperatures will start in the mid 60s Monday with a touch of fog, especially near the coast. A thunderstorm complex moving in from west Texas should dissipate before reaching Houston, but it will bring a lot of clouds and perhaps a few showers for the morning drive. There's a slightly better chance for showers during the afternoon as the main upper air disturbance blows through Houston.

A stronger upper air disturbance will pass overhead Tuesday, and with the air warmer and more unstable, you have a 30% chance of coming across a thunderstorm.

It looks like we'll stay warm, humid, and breezy until a stronger cold front arrives Friday. That front could bring a line of heavier thunderstorms to wash more of our oak pollen woes away. It now looks like some rain will linger behind the front into Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be in Houston soon
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Woman in her 30s shot, 3-year-old ran to get help
Waller Co. launches emergency services delivery program
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Houston responds to rumors of bar and restaurant closures
Elderly and students to receive free meals at Gallery Furniture
Teen wanted in connection with deadly shooting of 19-year-old
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
Elbow bump, social distancing on display at Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News