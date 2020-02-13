Stormy cold front blows into Houston Friday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front arriving Friday will help cool us off and wash most of our oak pollen woes away. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says strong jet stream winds overhead could bring showers and a few thunderstorms as we head toward sunrise. The actual cold front won't reach Houston until Friday afternoon, which will increase the rain chance again.Travis says no severe weather is anticipated at this time, but a good 1-2" soaking is possible, especially north of I-10.Because of all the clouds and rain, temperatures in most neighborhoods won't get out of the 70s.The cold front will push offshore Friday night, bringing drier but cloudy weather for Saturday morning. A jet stream disturbance passing over the cool air Saturday evening will bring an increasing chance of thunderstorms Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Temperatures Saturday will only warm into the 60s, but with the rain ending Sunday morning and the sun coming out in the afternoon, temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees.After the weekend, we will warm right back up into the 80s as the spring weather pattern takes hold. Some places in southeast Texas could push close to 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.