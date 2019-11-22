holiday travel

Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel across US

In this photo taken with a long exposure, traffic streaks across the John F. Kennedy Expressway at the start of the holiday weekend, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Forecasters say storms could choke parts of the United States as more than 55 million travelers hit the roads and skies for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A wintery storm that has already caused a 50 car pile-up in Denver is moving from the Rockies toward the Northeast, dumping heavy rain along the I-95 corridor Sunday, according to ABC News.

This storm could affect New England to New York City and possibly spread all the way down to the Mid-Atlantic region and across the Ohio Valley.

A potentially disruptive storm is forecasted in the central U.S. early in the week, during the peak of Thanksgiving holiday travel, according to AccuWeather.



Bad weather can greatly affect travel in the 1,200-mile stretch facing the storm's path Wednesday, when travel is already expected to take four times as long without bad weather, according to AAA.

Busy travel hub Chicago has the potential to be in the middle of the worst or may completely avoid it. Either way, ripple-effect airline delays may increase as storms strengthen.

RELATED: TSA says 26M passengers expected for 'record-breaking' Thanksgiving holiday travel

That same storm will then move toward parts of California and the Southwest, and then to the South Central states by the end of the week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherthanksgivingweatherholiday travel
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
Disneyland is decked out for the holidays
The Polar Express is coming to Galveston
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
Winter storms causing holiday travel headaches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walmart groping suspect allegedly threatened to rape girl
Number of people receiving aid from Harvey program? Zero
Here's when a cold front quickly drops temps over 20 degrees
Shooting in quiet Sugar Land neighborhood wounds 2 men
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Customers line up 6 hours ahead of In-N-Out debut
In-N-Out is finally here. So what's on the menu?
Show More
In-N-Out's neighbors: Other new shops and restaurants opening
Fingerprints on duct tape leads to ATM explosive suspect
ABC13's Morning News
Get into the spirit with these FREE holiday events this weekend
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
More TOP STORIES News