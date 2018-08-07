ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: More scattered showers on Wednesday

You can expect more clouds and scattered downpours this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's at least a slight chance of afternoon storms every day this week. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the while many areas will stay dry, the scattered showers that develop could produce brief heavy rain with frequent lightning.

The rain chance will climb even higher Friday and Saturday as another summer front blows into Texas and stalls out north of Houston somewhere between I-10 and I-20. That's close enough to produce strong thunderstorms across much of southeast Texas with heavy rain.

The front lifts north on Sunday and that should reduce the number of storms that develop on the second half of the weekend.

