There's at least a slight chance of afternoon storms every day this week. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the while many areas will stay dry, the scattered showers that develop could produce brief heavy rain with frequent lightning.The rain chance will climb even higher Friday and Saturday as another summer front blows into Texas and stalls out north of Houston somewhere between I-10 and I-20. That's close enough to produce strong thunderstorms across much of southeast Texas with heavy rain.The front lifts north on Sunday and that should reduce the number of storms that develop on the second half of the weekend.