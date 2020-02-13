Weather

Storms leave behind rain-cooled air over Houston this evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thunderstorms that dump a quick 1" of rain over Houston earlier this afternoon continue pushing northward.




These storms will produce frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, wind gusts over 40 mph, and briefly heavy rainfall that could cause minor street flooding as the continue their northward trek.
Another round of scattered downpours is likely Tuesday, so if you missed out on the rain, there's hope for more. These storms are most likely to rumble through Houston in the early afternoon, which could cancel outdoor recess and complicate pickup time for those going back to school at a physical campus.

An unusually strong September cold front will move into the Texas panhandle late Tuesday and reach central Texas on Wednesday, bringing a significant cool down to north and west Texas. That front is now expected to barely sneak into Southeast Texas Thursday, minimizing the temperature drop that we feel. The humidity levels will drop slightly, giving us a little relief from the heat.

This coming weekend we will be watching a large area of tropical moisture moving toward us from the Gulf. This will likely bring widely scattered downpours Sunday and beyond, and we will be monitoring this tropical moisture carefully for any signs of tropical development. At this time most computer models show just a broad area of low pressure developing and moving into Texas, but with light wind shear and warm waters, we'll have to keep an eye on it.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
The reasons a Houston-area leader gave for full reopening
How Houston ISD plans to bridge digital divide for first day
Districts on 1st day of school: 'We will rise to the challenge'
Houston-area school districts' plan in case of COVID-19 spread
These 36 campuses will open as learning centers tomorrow
Football practice starts at bigger Houston-area high schools
Show More
Pilot survives small plane crash in Brazoria County, DPS says
Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
Frey's Backyard Cafe to close after 7 years
ER charged employee's insurance $11,000 for COVID-19 test
Former NRA leader blasts organization in new book
More TOP STORIES News