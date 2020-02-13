Storms leave behind rain-cooled air over Houston this evening

The storms that rattled Houston with loud booms of thunder continue pushing north. No new development is expected. Enjoy the rain-cooled air! https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/pfLUcGpvMr — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 7, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thunderstorms that dump a quick 1" of rain over Houston earlier this afternoon continue pushing northward.These storms will produce frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, wind gusts over 40 mph, and briefly heavy rainfall that could cause minor street flooding as the continue their northward trek.Another round of scattered downpours is likely Tuesday, so if you missed out on the rain, there's hope for more. These storms are most likely to rumble through Houston in the early afternoon, which could cancel outdoor recess and complicate pickup time for those going back to school at a physical campus.An unusually strong September cold front will move into the Texas panhandle late Tuesday and reach central Texas on Wednesday, bringing a significant cool down to north and west Texas. That front is now expected to barely sneak into Southeast Texas Thursday, minimizing the temperature drop that we feel. The humidity levels will drop slightly, giving us a little relief from the heat.This coming weekend we will be watching a large area of tropical moisture moving toward us from the Gulf. This will likely bring widely scattered downpours Sunday and beyond, and we will be monitoring this tropical moisture carefully for any signs of tropical development. At this time most computer models show just a broad area of low pressure developing and moving into Texas, but with light wind shear and warm waters, we'll have to keep an eye on it.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.