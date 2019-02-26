WEATHER

Houston Weather: Storms ending tonight, warmer for Wednesday

Fewer showers expected Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Flooding lightning storms are moving away from Houston tonight, but street flooding and high water spots may linger through much of the night.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the storms dumped up to 3" of rain in a short time over some Houston area neighborhoods, flooding streets and dropping quarter-size hail. Thankfully all the bayous and creeks stayed well within their banks.



Areas of fog and light rain will continue through Wednesday morning's commute as a warm front blows in from the Gulf. Travis says this front will bring back some afternoon sunshine and pop temperatures into the 70s.

A cold front will slip into Houston Thursday morning, dropping temps from the 60s into the 50s by the afternoon, but an ever stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime late Saturday night. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least one widespread light freeze to Houston and surrounding communities about a week from now, so you might need to protect any plants you've recently put into the ground. Stay tuned.

