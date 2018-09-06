ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Wet weather pattern this weekend

Get ready for some wet weather!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A very moist air mass will keep southeast Texas somewhat wet through the weekend. Scattered downpours are possible again today, but more numerous storms are now in the forecast for the weekend.

As atmospheric moisture steadily increases this weekend, a weak front will slowly push through, boosting rain chances even more. Some minor street flooding is possible, but bayou flooding is not expected at this time.

Clouds and rain will help keep temperatures a little cooler than normal with afternoon highs only in the upper 80s the next few days.

