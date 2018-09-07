A very moist air mass will keep southeast Texas somewhat wet through the weekend. Scattered downpours are possible again today, but more numerous storms are now in the forecast for the weekend.As atmospheric moisture steadily increases this weekend, a weak front will slowly push through Sunday, boosting rain chances even more. Some minor street flooding is possible, but bayou flooding is not expected at this time.Clouds and rain will help keep temperatures a little cooler than normal with afternoon highs only in the upper 80s the next few days.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a surge in tropical moisture will move out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf next week. This moisture will eventually move toward Texas. Most likely it just brings us more rain as we head into another weekend, but Travis says we will monitor it closely for any signs of tropical development.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.