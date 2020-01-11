Storms bring high winds and rain to Houston-area

#BREAKING: Tornado Watch for all of southeast Texas until 4AM. A few tornadoes, ping pong size hail, and 70mph wind gusts are possible. We'll be with you through the night. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/K1jRtmu77r— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 11, 2020
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Southeastern Burleson County; Grimes County; Northeastern Washington County; Brazos County; Northwestern Montgomery County; Southwestern Houston County; Madison County and Walker County.
ABC 13 has team coverage across the Houston-area.
