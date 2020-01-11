Weather

Storms bring high winds and rain to Houston-area

HOUSTON, Texas -- A tornado watch was issued for all of southeast Texas Friday night, bringing damaging winds.

College Station lightning strike causes spark



A Twitter user posted a video of heavy rain coming down near his home in the Wellborn area.





A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Southeastern Burleson County; Grimes County; Northeastern Washington County; Brazos County; Northwestern Montgomery County; Southwestern Houston County; Madison County and Walker County.

ABC 13 has team coverage across the Houston-area.

