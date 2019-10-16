Weather

Storms followed by cooler air impacts Houston Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cool front will bring a messy morning commute to southeast Texas and cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along the front and bring high chances of rain to Houston through the morning commute 6 a.m. As the front pushes off the coast, the rain should taper off between 9 a.m. and noon.

This front will lock our temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s for the rest of the day, a welcome change from the record-tying high of 92 on Tuesday.

Thursday looks spectacular with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 70s. On Friday and Saturday we'll be closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Gulf. It should stay offshore of Texas and track more toward Louisiana and the central Gulf coast. This would keep us on the drier side of the low and keep our temperatures and humidity at seasonal levels. Another cool front should arrive on Monday, leading to a few nice days next week.

