SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring resident caught a wild video of Friday's storm winds uprooting a giant tree in her backyard.In the video, the tree completely uproots and falls through her fence.The tree, which was several stories tall, crashed into the back windows and roof of the neighbor's home.The neighbors were sitting at the kitchen table when the tree struck their home, puncturing their roof and bringing the water inside.ABC13's Marla Carter spoke with the family about the terrifying moment the tree struck.