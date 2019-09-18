Weather

Storm topples trees as floodwaters rise on roadways

Nearly every community across southeast Texas saw rain Tuesday as a tropical depression pushed through the area.

Many areas got multiple inches of rain. ABC13 chief meteorologist Travis Herzog warns despite Tropical Storm Imelda's downgrade to a tropical depression, the threat for flooding remains.

New images from Angleton show high water on Lasso Street. An ABC13 viewer said the water is up to their knees on the road.

County officials are on alert for possible flooding across the Houston area.



Angleton Police said late Tuesday that city pumps are trying to keep up with the drainage, and that there is high water reporters on roads throughout the city.

Police are urging residents there to stay home and to conserve water, even limiting how much they flush their toilets.



The storms have also left a trail of destruction, knocking down massive trees in Denver Harbor and near Clear Lake.

Security cameras from a restaurant on NASA Road 1 caught the moment that tree went down.

Crews were able to haul the tree away over a few hours and traffic is moving once again.

Another ABC13 viewer reported another fallen tree brought down his carport as storms pushed through Alvin.

Jesse Tamayo

