Storm drops awning on top of cars outside Pasadena stores

Storm damage in #Pasadena. This is the Dollar General on Richey near Allen Genoa. We’re told one woman went to the hospital with an injury to he eye. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/06TqAUJPR9 — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) August 29, 2019

The wild winds and pelting rains outside Shell Plaza kept many workers inside as severe weather took aim during rush hour traffic.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The work to remove what the storm brought down in Pasadena started as soon as the rain stopped.Workers dismantled the metal awning that was covering a half dozen cars outside the Dollar General on Richey.Jesus Iturralde was sitting in his truck when it happened."I heard a loud thunder and everything came down on top of the vehicles," he said.One woman was injured."Horrible. I would have been so scared."ABC13 viewer Cynthia Garcia Leal was also in the parking lot."The wind was so strong, I thought the car was going to slide away, this is how bad it got," Leal said.At the height of the storm in downtown Houston, the wind whipped. The rain fell sideways. At One Allen Center,, leaving behind a pile of glass.The escalators had to be shut down just as people were getting off work because of water that had gotten into the building.The storm knocked over power lines and trees, and caused flooding on major roadways.At I-10 and Wayside, vehicles in both directions were at a standstill during rush hour. Workers were trying to find ways to drain the water.As night fell, it was still an issue. The water slowly receded, finally letting traffic through