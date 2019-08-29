Weather

Storm drops awning on top of cars outside Pasadena stores

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The work to remove what the storm brought down in Pasadena started as soon as the rain stopped.

Workers dismantled the metal awning that was covering a half dozen cars outside the Dollar General on Richey.



Jesus Iturralde was sitting in his truck when it happened.

"I heard a loud thunder and everything came down on top of the vehicles," he said.

One woman was injured.

"Horrible. I would have been so scared."

ABC13 viewer Cynthia Garcia Leal was also in the parking lot.

"The wind was so strong, I thought the car was going to slide away, this is how bad it got," Leal said.

At the height of the storm in downtown Houston, the wind whipped. The rain fell sideways. At One Allen Center, strong winds blew out a revolving door, leaving behind a pile of glass.

The escalators had to be shut down just as people were getting off work because of water that had gotten into the building.

EMBED More News Videos

The wild winds and pelting rains outside Shell Plaza kept many workers inside as severe weather took aim during rush hour traffic.



The storm knocked over power lines and trees, and caused flooding on major roadways.

At I-10 and Wayside, vehicles in both directions were at a standstill during rush hour. Workers were trying to find ways to drain the water.

As night fell, it was still an issue. The water slowly receded, finally letting traffic through

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpasadenatexas newsroof collapsegrocery storestorm damage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dozens of medical professionals arrested after opioid crackdown
Storms leave damage, flooded streets across Houston
Houston Idol auditions bring out dozens of hopefuls to Humble
'I'm just not right in the head,' massacre suspect said
ABC13 photojournalist becomes face of cancer treatment campaign
'It's a real mess': Parents frustrated with HISD school buses
65-year-old man with dementia missing in SW Houston
Show More
Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Woman pleads guilty to shooting man in head on Facebook Live
New ways teens are hiding vaping habits in plain sight
Astros surprise passengers at Houston's IAH airport
Athletic 11th grader suffers sudden lung collapse
More TOP STORIES News