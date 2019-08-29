Weather

Storm drops awning on top of cars at Pasadena grocery store

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Employees are cleaning up after strong storms with heavy wind brought down part of a Dollar General store's roof and toppled a strip center awning in Pasadena.

Cynthia Garcia Leal was shopping at the strip center Wednesday at 2100 Richey at Allen Genoa when a sudden blast of wind and rain took her by surprise.

Leal hopped into her vehicle and filmed the aftermath as passing cars were pelted by hail.

"Sitting in my car outside of Food Town, and the weather was so strong, I thought the car was going to fly away, that's how bad it got," Leal said. "Part of the roof has fallen on some of the cars. I know people are coming out here, hopefully nobody is hurt."

Video shows scattered sheets of metal and plywood from where the awning collapsed between the Dollar General, Food Town and a 99-cent store.

No injuries have been reported.
