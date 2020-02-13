Weather

Storm chances rise Friday and Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Keep your umbrella close by the next few days. Rain chances will start to climb late Friday as a cold front pushes into southeast Texas.



It should be a mostly dry but gloomy to start off your Friday. Houston will again dodge most of the rain during the afternoon, but our northwest counties are likely to get thunderstorms as evening approaches and the cold front blows in.

With the cold front over southeast Texas, you can expect periods of locally heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms to move in. Most areas will pick up about 1" of rain Saturday, but some spots could pick up over 3" of rain. Street flooding is likely in the heavier thunderstorms, but the bayous and creeks should be okay since we've been in a moderate drought.

There will be a sharp temperature difference Saturday afternoon with those behind the front in the 50s and those ahead of the front in the 70s.

Rain chances will drop lower starting Sunday, but then get ready for a big warm up. Temperatures next week will soar back into the low 90s, challenging record highs Tuesday and Wednesday.

After the warmup, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible late next week.

