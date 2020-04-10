Weather

Tree topples onto roof of Cypress home causing storm damage

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A storm passed through a Cypress neighborhood on Thursday evening, leaving visible damage behind.

In the 12000 block of Timberlake Drive, one home became victim to a tree which fell atop it.

Bricks were crushed and thrown out of place, furthering confirming the structural damage the owners now face.

The homeowner believes his wife may have a broken bone after being inside while the tree collapsed, but she refused to go to the hospital.

Others in nearby areas also saw intense rain and high winds.

In Lake Livingston, high waves were whipped up as the storm passed through.

HIgh winds whipped up high waves on Lake Livingston as severe weather rolled through the area.



