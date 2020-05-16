Weather

Squall line to blow through Houston before sunrise Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another round of heavy storms is expected Saturday morning. Severe wind gusts are possible along the leading edge.



The heavy rain looks to pass through before sunrise, with only scattered showers possible for the rest of the day. It's possible there could be severe wind gusts to 60 mph and brief tornadoes as the leading edge of storms blows in. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 1 pm Saturday.

It now appears there will be an even lower chance of rain Sunday, so after Saturday morning's storms, most of you weekend may end up dry.

A weak cool front will push through late Sunday and drop rain chances for much of next week. Temperatures will still be warming into the 80s, but the humidity will dip down to a more manageable level for early next week.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Senator calls for more COVID-19 testing for frontline workers
Mayor invites Elon Musk to relocate Tesla to Houston
Kemah bar floods 30 minutes after heavy rain Friday, owner says
No signs of COVID-19 spike since Texas reopened two weeks ago
HISD cancels food distribution event on Saturday due to weather
HISD considers year-round school calendar
Show More
Harris, Fort Bend Co test sites close due to bad weather
Video shows HPD officer shoot man with replica gun
Evictions and debt collections can resume soon, court orders
Trump says goal is 300M coronavirus vaccine doses in stock by January
10 Houston companies with most layoffs in 2020
More TOP STORIES News