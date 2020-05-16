Squall line to blow through Houston before sunrise Saturday

Our next squall line should reach downtown Houston around 4AM. Don't be surprised if we go under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and we get some gusty winds. @CollinABC13 and @ElitaABC13 will guide you through them. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/6Wqiq26sjn — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) May 16, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another round of heavy storms is expected Saturday morning. Severe wind gusts are possible along the leading edge.The heavy rain looks to pass through before sunrise, with only scattered showers possible for the rest of the day. It's possible there could be severe wind gusts to 60 mph and brief tornadoes as the leading edge of storms blows in. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 1 pm Saturday.It now appears there will be an even lower chance of rain Sunday, so after Saturday morning's storms, most of you weekend may end up dry.A weak cool front will push through late Sunday and drop rain chances for much of next week. Temperatures will still be warming into the 80s, but the humidity will dip down to a more manageable level for early next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.