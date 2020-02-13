Spring starts warm, stormy cold front arrives Friday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thursday is going to be another unusually warm and sticky March day, but a cold front arriving Friday could help cool us off and wash most of our oak pollen woes away.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will start in the low 70s Thursday morning, which is 20 degrees above average. A strong breeze will kick in during the day, keeping plenty of clouds around and warming temps into the mid 80s. A stormy weather disturbance will just miss us to the northwest, keeping our rain chance around 20% in Houston.Rain chances will climb for all of us Friday as a cold front slowly pushes through southeast Texas underneath strong jet stream winds. We expect the cold front to bring a line of heavy thunderstorms to wash more of our oak pollen woes away. The cold front will push offshore Friday night, bringing drier but cloudy weather for much of Saturday. Travis says a jet stream disturbance passing over the cool air Saturday evening will bring an increasing chance of thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures Saturday will only warm into the 60s, and temperatures Sunday will barely get into the 70s once the rain ends and the sunshine returns late in the day.After the weekend, we will warm right back up into the 80s as the spring weather pattern takes hold. Travis says some places in southeast Texas could push close to 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.