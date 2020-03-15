spring

First day of spring in 2020: Dates to remember, things to do and what to know

The first day of spring in 2020 is March 19, the earliest in 124 years, according to AccuWeather. (Shutterstock)

Break out the flowers: Spring is almost here!

Here's everything you need to know about the season.

When is the first day of spring?

The first day of spring in 2020 is March 19, the earliest in 124 years, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?

Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calenders this spring:
  • Palm Sunday is April 5.
  • Passover begins at sundown on April 8.
  • Easter falls on April 12.
  • Earth Day is April 22.
  • Ramadan begins at sundown on April 23.
  • Mother's Day is on May 10.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatheraccuweatherweatherspring
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SPRING
    Can you really balance an egg during the vernal equinox?
    How a pest control technician became part of a family
    New go kart track in Katy open just in time for Spring Break
    How to deal with spring allergies in Houston
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    What we know about the 28 Houston-area coronavirus cases
    JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai donate $350K to Houston Food Bank
    Help Mattress Mack assist seniors during COVID-19 outbreak
    UH baseball team quarantines after member has COVID-19 symptoms
    Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
    This RodeoHouston event won't be canceled
    A stormy cold front could wash the oak pollen away
    Show More
    Teen shot during argument at Atascocita High School
    COVID-19 screenings force hundreds to wait hours at airport
    Moms fear for sons health as temperature checks delay arrivals
    Travel precautions to take in wake of coronavirus outbreak
    NYC mayor not ruling out lockdown as NJ considers curfew
    More TOP STORIES News