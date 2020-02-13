Spring Break Forecast brings two cool fronts in the next week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More of the same warm, humid, and breezy weather today. We're stuck in a holding pattern with similar weather (not that that's a bad thing!) until Sunday afternoon when our next cold front arrives.High temperatures will reach into the low 80s all the way to Saturday. The next cold front will arrive on Sunday, most likely late in the day. The second front will arrive Wednesday. It will significantly drop our temps but we're not expecting cold weather.After a warm, humid, and breezy Saturday, rain chances will climb ahead of our next cold front Sunday. The front will bring back scattered showers and thunderstorms to Southeast Texas. Most of it will be just rain but some thunder is possible during the afternoon.The second cold front arrives on Wednesday (Saint Patrick's Day) and will bring a chance for rain as well as a drop in temps. The air behind this front will be cooler than what we'll see after our first front, knocking down high temperatures in to the 60s and lows in the 40s.We are more than likely done with freezes this season, but there is a slim chance a light freeze or frost could sneak in here toward the end of Spring Break. There are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast, but we will be paying careful attention to the air coming in behind a second cold front arriving next week during Spring Break. This air will be coming from northern Canada, and with fresh snowpack on the ground from Colorado through the Central Plains, the air will stay refrigerated on its way to Texas. History says we're probably done, but again a freeze is still possible. You have to go back to the 1990s to find a freeze in mid-March or later. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history repeats itself after this February's winter storm, we are done with freezes until after the summer.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.