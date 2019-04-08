South Houston High School in Pasadena closed after storms damage power lines, knock out electricity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5238226" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews are working to restore power near South Houston HS in Pasadena after a tornado hit nearby.

Investigators believe this same severe weather is to blame for damage to the Pasadena ISD bus barn, but it's unclear.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- South Houston High School in Pasadena is closed Monday after an EF-1 tornado damaged power lines, knocking out electricity to the school.The damaged power lines are at the corner of Shaver Street and Edgebrook Drive, Pasadena ISD said on Facebook.CenterPoint is working on making repairs as quickly as possible.The district says the closure is for South Houston High School only. It does not affect other Pasadena ISD campuses.The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down after a round of severe storms on Sunday afternoon.Dan Reilly, a warning coordination meteorologist for Houston and Galveston said the tornado first touched down at a business complex at Shaver Street and Edgebrook Drive, where it took out eight to 10 power poles and ripped off the back side of a vacant business.The damage has left homeowners with a lot to clean up.The Lopez family is taking apart their fence after strong winds knocked it down. It also took off shingles and sent their trampoline soaring.They live near Edgebrook and Shaver."It was really bad. The trees were all moving," said Mariel Lopez."I heard trees hitting the window. I checked the window and I saw the trampoline floating. It hit the fence," said Juan Hernandez.Roxanne Nash says she could hear the tornado before she saw it."It sounded different. It was very green outside," said Nash.No injuries have been reported and that is one thing everyone is grateful for."For my family, they're okay. Nothing happened wrong to us. We're still here," said Hernandez.Investigators believe this same severe weather is to blame for damage to the Pasadena ISD bus barn, but it's unclear if this was from the tornado, or severe winds.Pasadena ISD says their school bus routes will be on schedule Monday morning.