Some showers this weekend, more downpours next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today you can expect a lot of sunshine with a few scattered showers. Keeping an umbrella in your car just in case would be a good plan!

Monday we could see a few isolated showers but chances will be slim.

We should dry out even more heading into Tuesday and Wednesday as slightly drier air moves in.

We'll be watching a new tropical disturbance entering the Gulf next weekend. Early indications are that it will either track toward Texas or Louisiana, possibly bringing more scattered rain to Houston.
