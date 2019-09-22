Some showers this weekend, more downpours next week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today you can expect a lot of sunshine with a few scattered showers. Keeping an umbrella in your car just in case would be a good plan!Monday we could see a few isolated showers but chances will be slim.We should dry out even more heading into Tuesday and Wednesday as slightly drier air moves in.We'll be watching a new tropical disturbance entering the Gulf next weekend. Early indications are that it will either track toward Texas or Louisiana, possibly bringing more scattered rain to Houston.