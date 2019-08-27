Weather

Some rain and heat relief this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak front coming in from the north will give us scattered storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the storms will pop up during the afternoon and evening hours.

The rain is expected to cool our temps down a touch. And we're still expecting slightly lower humidity levels for the holiday weekend.

After the long holiday weekend, rain chances will be on the rise again as an area of low pressure in the Gulf flings moisture our way. We'll also be watching Tropical Storm Dorian next week in case it brings any impacts along the Gulf coast.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man feels 'betrayed' after ex-wife charged with bigamy
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes stand
J.J. Watt offers chance to win $100,000 and a brand new truck
Couple with special needs engaged after heartwarming proposal
Girl with special needs unable to get to school over address
Woman leaves salon without paying for $2,000 worth of treatment
Nurse tech sexually assaults unconscious hospital patients
Show More
Man pleads guilty to hiding camera in United jet bathroom
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Contigo recalling millions of kids water bottles
Fried chicken sandwiches in Houston you must try
High-flying adventure park bounces into Houston's Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News