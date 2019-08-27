Some rain and heat relief this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak front coming in from the north will give us scattered storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the storms will pop up during the afternoon and evening hours.The rain is expected to cool our temps down a touch. And we're still expecting slightly lower humidity levels for the holiday weekend.After the long holiday weekend, rain chances will be on the rise again as an area of low pressure in the Gulf flings moisture our way. We'll also be watching Tropical Storm Dorian next week in case it brings any impacts along the Gulf coast.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.