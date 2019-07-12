Weather

Evacuate or hunker down? Louisiana residents must decide ahead of Barry's arrival

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Louisianans aren't taking any chances on Tropical Storm Barry and are taking refuge in Texas.

"We decided to miss the fun, what can I say?" says Michael Cohen.

Cohen and his family left New Orleans to come to Houston to get away from the storm.

PREPARING FOR BARRY: Louisiana residents fill sandbags and gather supplies ahead of storm
EMBED More News Videos

Louisiana residents preparing for Tropical Storm Barry



Jeff Moreau, meanwhile, was doing business in Houston.

He's now on his way to get his family in Lafayette, and come back to the Bayou City.

"Hurricanes (are) part of our culture, you know, even here in Texas," Moreau said. "So, it's something that we have to deal with, but you know this is going to be a big rain storm, first storm of the season, so it's always a concern."

RELATED: EYE ON THE GULF: Tropical Storm Barry getting stronger


Some people, like Natalina Perry and her family, are heading home to Louisiana despite the storm.
"All the cars are filled up with gas, got the last of the water off the shelves," Perry said. "The rest of our family is there and if we're going to ride it out, we're going to ride it out together."

Airbnb has activated its "Open Homes" program. They're waiving fees for housing for people leaving Louisiana, to get away from the storm.

"This becomes an option and sometimes it can be a lot easier, especially providing a home where somebody is still able to do laundry or cook meals, or even just knowing that somebody else is there," says Kellie Bentz with Airbnb.

RELATED: After New Orleans flooding, Louisiana braces for possible Hurricane Barry
EMBED More News Videos

After New Orleans flooding, Louisiana braces for possible Hurricane Barry.



Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonlouisianatropical stormhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News