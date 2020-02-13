Some frost, some storms, and your Christmas weather outlook

When will it rain in Houston on Saturday?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Patchy frost is possible again Friday morning with a clear sky, light winds, and dry air in place. Most Houston-area neighborhoods will dip into the mid-30s, then warm into the mid-60s.While the day starts sunny, an approaching warm front will bring back clouds during the afternoon and a chance of showers Friday evening. Rain chances really blossom Saturday as our next cold front arrives.Widely scattered showers are expected during the morning ahead of the cold front, but the best chance for rain will be occur along the front, which is expected to pass through Houston during the early afternoon.Severe weather looks unlikely, but there will be some thunderstorms along the cold front that could produce loud rumbles of thunder and briefly heavy rainfall.Rain totals will generally be an inch or less, but there could be isolated neighborhoods that pick up 2" of rain underneath the heavier thunderstorms.Because this is a Pacific front, it won't be nearly as cold as the last few days. Look for sunshine and seasonal temperatures Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.Another cold front should arrive just before Christmas Eve, which should bring colder and drier weather by Christmas Day. At this time we are expecting a cold morning in the 30s with a mostly sunny afternoon in the 50s.