Weather

Soaking storms roll in from the Gulf Friday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical moisture is streaming in from the Gulf tonight, and Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this will lead to several rounds of scattered heavy downpours from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon.



Travis says the scattered storms will impact many coastal communities before sunrise, then spread inland toward Houston between sunrise and noon. Areas south of I-10 that get the rain will likely pick up 1-3" with some isolated spots getting over 4". Street flooding and lightning will be the biggest threats. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are also possible but will be less common. The deep moisture will move away from us Sunday afternoon, bringing rain chances back down to 30% by Monday.

The last week of August brings more typical summer weather with hot afternoons and a small chance of a downpour. That pattern could change Labor Day weekend as a cool front sliding down the Plains rolls into Texas and possibly all the way into Houston.



