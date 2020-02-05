Weather

Snow Moon: How to see 1st supermoon of 2020

The so-called "snow moon," the first supermoon of the year, will shine in the sky the night of Feb. 8-9.

Over the years, the full moon has been given nicknames for each month based on the time of year. February's full moon has been dubbed the snow moon since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February.

And this year's "snow moon" is extra special! It's the first of four supermoons in a row, from February to May.

RELATED: Keep an eye out for these February astronomy events

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth, according to AccuWeather. The moon's orbit is not a perfect circle, so there are times when the moon is closer or farther from Earth. Those periods are known as perigee and apogee, respectively.

This makes a supermoon appear about 14% larger and 30% brighter than the average full moon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathersupermoonu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Third time in 2 months students have brought guns to schools
These ramps will be some of the tallest in the Houston area
How close will winter precipitation get to Houston?
ROCKETS NO MORE: Green, Capela, Nene traded in major deal
Deputies responding to crash call find wrecker driver shot
Texas Southern University board votes to fire president
Thousands in cash found in home where pregnant woman shot
Show More
Airlines suspend flights to Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak
It's National Signing Day for Houston-area students
Murder victim gave clue about alleged killer, records say
Macy's to close 125 stores, launch new store format
Video captures boy's frightened reaction during father's arrest
More TOP STORIES News