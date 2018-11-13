Snow flurries spotted across parts of southeast Texas

Residents across southeast Texas are spotting small flurries of snow.
New bands of snow are developing as the jet stream winds intensify over Houston. It's cold enough aloft for snow/graupel to form, but it will melt on its way down, then completely on impact.— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) November 13, 2018
Still fun to watch. #SnowMiracle2018https://t.co/R9qGjv4FIk pic.twitter.com/lXmAfdECH6
Eyewitness News viewers are sharing their videos of the light snow falling where they live. We've been getting videos from Magnolia, Conroe and Cypress.
"We got ice balls in Hockley/Tomball area," Courtney Monsive tweeted to Meteorologist Travis Herzog.
We got ice balls in Hockley/Tomball area. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/I50wGeOn8U— Courtney Monsive (@CMonsive) November 13, 2018
@TravisABC13 flurries are flying in Cypress pic.twitter.com/pYXLZLOqie— Rick (@rlevitz77080) November 13, 2018
@TravisABC13 magnolia is seeing snow! pic.twitter.com/VNNkADwug7— 💉🌡Samantha McGee🔬 (@subiesam1993) November 13, 2018
The flurries are falling, but the ground is too warm for it to stick.
But there are reports of a good amount of snow falling in La Grange and toward the Brenham/College Station areas.
VIDEO: Sleet pellets falling in Montgomery County
A Freeze Watch has been issued for all of southeast Texas for Wednesday morning. Travis said if it does freeze in Houston, it'll be three weeks ahead of schedule and our earliest fall freeze since 1999. Sunny skies will give us cool highs in the 50s Wednesday, then clear skies will allow temps to tumble to around 30 Thursday morning.
SEE ALSO: Snow in Texas: As much as 7 inches of snow has fallen in Amarillo
SNOW IN TEXAS! We won't be seeing this, but residents in Amarillo saw a few inches of their first snowfall of the season. https://t.co/lwVVYinN5n pic.twitter.com/3TqdMArE43— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 13, 2018