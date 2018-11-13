If you saw something white fall from the sky earlier morning, it wasn't your imagination.A few light snow showers blew in from central Texas and made it's way into Houston. We officially broke a record, with a trace of snow recorded at Bush Airport.It does feel below freezing to our bodies because of the strong northerly winds, so make sure you bundle up in your winter's warmest!A Freeze Watch has been issued for all of southeast Texas for Wednesday morning. If it does freeze in Houston, it'll be three weeks ahead of schedule and our earliest fall freeze since 1999. Sunny skies will give us cool highs in the 50s Wednesday, then clear skies will allow temps to tumble to around 30 Thursday morning.With a light freeze is likely in Houston both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. You'll want to protect people, pets, and plants, but your pipes should be okay. Temperature will then rebound closer to seasonal norms as we get to the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.