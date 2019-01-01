EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4998650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An ABC13 viewer shared a video of the dense fog right in her own backyard and drivers who were slowed to a crawl because of the weather.

Visibility on the roadways throughout Pct. 4 is minimal. Please use Extreme Caution this morning.

*Images captured in the 12500blk of Veterans Memorial Dr* pic.twitter.com/jufzUamyJ5 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 1, 2019

STRANDED! Drivers pulled over near a church in SE Hou to get some sleep ***bc the fog is so bad!*** Ppl just can’t make it home. Visibility almost 0% in some areas. We’re live to show you in 30 min. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/M4ohhyflZD — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 1, 2019

More video from viewers! This fog is no joke! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/yEslUWV1vw — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 1, 2019

DENSE FOG! ⚠️ Viewers driving home post NYE celebrations say there’s 0% visibility in some areas. We’re hearing it’s bad in SE Harris Co. Thx to viewers for sending us photos (safely!) after pulling over. Advisory until 8am. We’re showing you the roads live on #abc13 this morn! pic.twitter.com/MM2iKX6Qrp — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 1, 2019

Even emergency vehicles having a tough time navigating this fog. This ambulance barely going 30 MPH. #abc13 #fogadvisory pic.twitter.com/MKeOZDwEeU — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 1, 2019

Drivers out in the early morning hours of New Year's Day were met with dense fog mixed with firework smoke, creating some dangerous conditions.ABC13 viewers sent in several videos and photos overnight of what it looked like in areas such as Highway 290 and Mueschke, Garth Road and Spring Park Drive and Scarsdale and Beamer.One viewer reported zero visibility in east Harris County. It was also difficult for some drivers to see in Spring around the Rayford and Highway 99 area.ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog says the smoke from fireworks has been trapped near the ground due to a strong temperature inversion (very stable air).Travis explains that the smoke particles are worsening what would otherwise be a fairly benign round of fog. He says we were expecting fog, but it was made far worse by the amount of fireworks set off overnight.Travis adds this is the worst air quality he's seen over the city as measured by the local pollution sensors.The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for most of southeast Texas until 9 a.m. The NWS says the visibility in some locations is near zero.The best advice for driving in the fog is: don't. But if you absolutely must go out, use low beam headlamps, use the right edge of the road as a guide, keep your windows clear and most important, drive slowly.