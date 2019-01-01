WEATHER

Smoke from fireworks and fog create dangerous combination for drivers

Dense fog mixed with fireworks smoke created a big problem for some drivers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Drivers out in the early morning hours of New Year's Day were met with dense fog mixed with firework smoke, creating some dangerous conditions.

An ABC13 viewer shared a video of the dense fog right in her own backyard and drivers who were slowed to a crawl because of the weather.


ABC13 viewers sent in several videos and photos overnight of what it looked like in areas such as Highway 290 and Mueschke, Garth Road and Spring Park Drive and Scarsdale and Beamer.


One viewer reported zero visibility in east Harris County. It was also difficult for some drivers to see in Spring around the Rayford and Highway 99 area.


ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog says the smoke from fireworks has been trapped near the ground due to a strong temperature inversion (very stable air).
Travis explains that the smoke particles are worsening what would otherwise be a fairly benign round of fog. He says we were expecting fog, but it was made far worse by the amount of fireworks set off overnight.

Travis adds this is the worst air quality he's seen over the city as measured by the local pollution sensors.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for most of southeast Texas until 9 a.m. The NWS says the visibility in some locations is near zero.



The best advice for driving in the fog is: don't. But if you absolutely must go out, use low beam headlamps, use the right edge of the road as a guide, keep your windows clear and most important, drive slowly.

SEE MORE: Tips to help you drive in dense fog
If you have to drive in dense fog here are some tips to help you reduce the risk.

Cars washed away in flooding prompts water rescue
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
