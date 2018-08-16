HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf this week.
There is a small cluster of storms off the coast of South America we're watching with a very low chance of organization as it moves into the Caribbean by the weekend.
In the north Atlantic, a subtropical storm will move N/NE and weaken over the next 5 days.
So far this season four named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Collin says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.
Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.
