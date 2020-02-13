Small chance for a big storm Wednesday

The region with the best chance for severe storms is well to our northeast over northeast Texas and northern Louisiana. I can't completely rule out a strong storm near Lake Livingston Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/YMLC4XrM27 — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) April 7, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Later this week we have a chance of hitting 90-degrees for the first time in 2021, but first we have a small chance for a big thunderstorm late Wednesday.A steady Gulf breeze Wednesday morning will keep our temperatures well above average, around 70 degrees. Isolated showers are possible for the morning drive as moisture blows in with the breeze. Extensive clouds will block out the sunrise, but a little sunshine will break through during the afternoon to push highs into the low 80s. A weak front moving through Texas will approach late in the afternoon, and the tail end of the front will graze our northern counties with a chance for thunderstorms from Huntsville to Livingston. While we can't completely rule out a thunderstorm in Houston Wednesday evening, a layer of stable air aloft called a "cap" should prevent and showers from turning into thunderstorms. The front is also likely to stall out just before reaching Houston, likely keeping all neighborhoods south of I-10 dry Wednesday night.That's a question we're getting a lot as drought continues to build across the state. After Wednesday's chance of rain, the next opportunity comes late Friday. That's when a front arrives with a better chance of pushing offshore. The chance for thunderstorms also looks better with this storm system, and severe weather is possible. Some showers could linger into Saturday morning.After the rain clears Saturday morning, it should be a mostly dry weekend. Humidity levels will drop behind the front Saturday and stay at a pleasant level through most of Sunday. Highs will still climb into the 80s with lows in the upper 50s Sunday morning.Our warmest day looks to be Thursday between the two storm systems. Temperatures will spike all across Texas, especially in the southern half of the state. Places like Laredo could heat up into the triple digits! In Houston, some vehicle and patio thermometers could reach into the low 90s.Good news - they are crashing back down to earth! We will still have to deal with spurts of oak pollen whenever the wind turns in from the north over the next couple of weeks, but locally we are past the peak of the dreaded season.