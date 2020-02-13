Don't put the umbrella away yet, rain chances continue

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cool front is currently making its way through Southeast Texas. Along the front, we have a line of light rain showers. Behind the front, we are looking at cloudy skies and light drizzle. Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop down into the 40s and 50s. We will rebound back up into the low 80s by Monday afternoon though. Partly sunny skies and a chance for a few showers will be possible Monday.We also could see some patchy, dense fog overnight into Monday morning across part of the area.Briefly chilly, with temperatures falling down to near 50 degrees Monday morning. We'll be quick to see those temperatures rebound however as a warm front lifts through the area Monday, bringing high temperatures back in to the 80s Monday and Tuesday. A second cold front on Wednesday will clear out the rain and knock temperatures down more significantly.The second cold front arrives on Wednesday (Saint Patrick's Day) and will bring a chance for storms as well as a drop in temps. We are watching for the potential of a few strong storms, but it looks like the higher threat for strong to severe storms will be east of Southeast Texas. The air behind this front will be cooler than what we'll see after our first front, dropping down high temperatures in to the 60s and lows in the 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine following Wednesday's front, so expect pleasant weather through the end of the work week and in to next weekend.We are more than likely done with freezes this season, but there is a slim chance a light freeze or frost could sneak in here toward the end of Spring Break. There are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast, but we will be paying careful attention to the air coming in behind a second cold front arriving next week during Spring Break. This air will be coming from northern Canada, and with fresh snowpack on the ground from Colorado through the Central Plains, the air will stay refrigerated on its way to Texas. History says we're probably done, but again a freeze is still possible. You have to go back to the 1990s to find a freeze in mid-March or later. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history repeats itself after this February's winter storm, we are done with freezes until after the summer.