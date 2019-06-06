SkyEye 13 flies over damage from severe storms in Wharton

WHARTON FLOODING: Some horses are making their way through flood waters after the intense storm! pic.twitter.com/qWcBSu8T5t — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) June 5, 2019

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain soaking the southeast Texas area has hit Wharton especially hard. Around 10 inches of rain fell quickly on Wednesday morning, bringing quickly rising flood waters that threatened homes and livestock.The water rose so quickly in some areas that some residents had no choice but to get out.Willie Hunter told ABC13 that when the water came up to his knees, he knew it was time to go."When I looked out the door, the water was coming up real, real fast," he said. "Most of the time when it rains, it doesn't come that far. It comes up a little behind the house."Hunter is one of a handful of people in the city of Wharton area who had to seek shelter at nearby church because of the flood waters from the early morning storm.Street flooding forced several road closures throughout the area, according to the Wharton County Sheriff's Office, making travel a challenge as well.Residents in the city of Wharton were being asked to limit their use of water inside their homes because the sewage system became overwhelmed with all the water that needed someplace to go.Several neighborhoods across Wharton were saying prayers as flood waters inched dangerously close to their doorsteps. Several horses could be seen making their way through a flooded pasture with water up to their knees.