Sign swept away by Superstorm Sandy washes up on French beach

Almost six years after Hurricane Sandy, signs of its devastation are still visible. Yet one sign, in particular, was discovered in a surprising place -- France!

BORDEAUX, France --
Two weeks ago, French resident Hannes Frank discovered pieces of a real estate sign washed up on a beach in Bordeaux, France.

The sign, from New Jersey-based Diane Turton, Realtors, had a number listed, and Frank contacted the company.

A sign from a New Jersey-based real estate company washed up on a French beach. The company said it lost the sign during Hurricane Sandy.



After speaking with Frank and seeing the photos, Diane Turton, Realtors employees found out the signage was lost during Superstorm Sandy from a waterfront home in Brielle, New Jersey, said Perry Beneduce, marketing director of Diane Turton, Realtors.

The photos' metadata were examined and determined that the picture you see above was, in fact, taken in France.
