Weather

Showers possible today as temperatures climb into the 80s

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunday temperatures are expected to warm back up with a chance of showers.

Collin has rain chances across southeast Texas set at 60%, but nothing heavy is expected. A warm front is moving from the south to the north, which increases those chances.

After the weekend, it will get even warmer as the spring weather pattern takes hold. Some places in southeast Texas could push close to 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. If we do hit 90 degrees it will be about one month ahead of schedule.

Another Pacific cool front is scheduled to arrive next Friday, which should bring lower humidity and pleasant temperatures for the following weekend.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
