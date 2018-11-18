WEATHER

Houston Weather: Front moves through today, with stray rain showers

Here is Meteorologist Collin Myers with your one minute weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Our next cold front is moving through the region today. The rain chance has been increased to 60%. Temps will fall from the 60s to the 50s Sunday evening. Another disturbance will keep the showers going into Monday.

More rain is expected for holiday travel on Wednesday. A strong storm cannot be ruled out. Most of this rain should move out Thanksgiving day with milder temperatures in the 60s.

