HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Our next cold front is moving through the region today. The rain chance has been increased to 60%. Temps will fall from the 60s to the 50s Sunday evening. Another disturbance will keep the showers going into Monday.
More rain is expected for holiday travel on Wednesday. A strong storm cannot be ruled out. Most of this rain should move out Thanksgiving day with milder temperatures in the 60s.
