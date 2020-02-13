Showers fizzle overnight, more storms expected Saturday

Rain showers will fizzle overnight as temps fall into the 50s, but prepare for another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/tj2h91jSGW — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) April 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A welcome rain will fizzle out overnight. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this will occur as a cold front stabilizes the atmosphere and drops temperatures into the 50s.We are expecting a mostly dry morning in southeast Texas, but with the cold front stalling near Galveston, you can expect periods of locally heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Saturday evening. Most areas will pick up about 1-3" of rain, but some spots could pick up over 3". Street flooding is possible in the heavier thunderstorms, but the bayous and creeks should be okay since we've been in a moderate drought.There will be a sharp temperature difference Saturday afternoon with those behind the front in the 50s and those ahead of the front in the 70s.Rain chances will drop lower starting Sunday, but then get ready for a big warm up. Temperatures next week will soar back into the low 90s, challenging record highs Wednesday.After the warmup, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible late next week.