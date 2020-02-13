Showers ending this evening, sunshine returns Monday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Light showers continue to fall behind the cool front that blew in earlier today. Most of the rain is evaporating before reaching the ground, and we should fully dry up this evening.Temperatures are stuck in the 60s underneath the clouds, but where the clouds have cleared north and west of Houston, temperatures are warming into the 70s.Get ready for some chilly temperatures overnight. With the sky clearing out, we will have ideal conditions for cooling. Lows will dip into the upper 40s, so you'll want a jacket if you're out and about around sunrise. Monday afternoon should be lovely with sunshine, low humidity, and pleasant highs in the mid 70s.Oak pollen levels remain extremely high, and we'll get our next reading from the City of Houston on Monday morning to find out how this weekend's front and rain showers impacted the levels. Our next chances to have some rain wash our pollen problems away comes Tuesday and Wednesday.Right now it looks great! A stronger cold front arriving Wednesday will bring some spectacular weather leading into Easter weekend. Good Friday should come with an abundance of sunshine, a chilly morning in the 40s, and a mild, sunny afternoon in the 70s. The Gulf breeze returns for the weekend, bringing back cloud and mild temps. We currently have a 20% chance for brief showers on Easter Sunday.All our data says yes, and there are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast. Go ahead and put those plants into the ground! Going back to the late 1800s, there are only 3 years we've had a freeze in April.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.