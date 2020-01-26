Showers continue this morning

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clouds have rolled back in today and rain will be moving in later tonight into Sunday morning.An upper level disturbance and a coastal low will allow for rain chances to increase later Saturday into Sunday morning. The best chance of rain for the area looks to be between midnight and 6 am Sunday morning. Most of the rain will just be showers but a couple of thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Rain chances will decrease heading into Sunday afternoon. We may even get some sunshine by late Sunday afternoon.No major impacts are expected with this weather system, but very isolated areas of minor street flooding will be possible if we get a few storms. Most of us will see less than 1" of rain through Sunday.We will start off your work week with great weather... mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our next weather system rolls in Tuesday bringing back rain chances.