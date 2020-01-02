Weather

Showers continue this evening, more fog overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Areas of light to moderate rain will keep our roads wet the rest of the day and patchy fog will persist. The rain shouldn't get heavy enough for flooding, but watch out for large puddles here and there. The wet weather sticks with us this evening, so keep the umbrella handy.



Another round of dense fog is possible tonight, so pad in some extra time for your Friday morning drive just in case.

A front is expected to move into Southeast Texas Friday morning. A couple of showers move through early, then we'll see our sky clear during the afternoon. The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and mild temps.Chilly air returns early next work week with the arrival of another cold front on Tuesday.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
