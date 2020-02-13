weather

Showers and storms return for your Thursday morning commute

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- That hazy, dusty air that filled the sky over Houston yesterday? Good news -- it should be moving out.

On Tuesday the dust from West Texas and Mexico reduced the visibility and air quality across Southeast Texas.

With the front lifting back north, the winds will shift direction, and the haze will blow out. A few rain showers on Wednesday will help wash any lingering haze away. Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm to near 80.



Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

Are we expecting any severe weather this week?
Rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday, and once again Houston will be on the edge of what could potentially turn into a significant severe weather outbreak. There is a small chance some of the storms Thursday morning could turn severe, but the worst of it will be off to our east centered around Mississippi. By Thursday afternoon we are done wit the threat of any severe storms this week.

How is the weekend weather shaping up?
A weak cold front will push through over the weekend, bringing clouds and a small chance for rain Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures will be similar both days with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Are we done with freezes?
We are more than likely done with freezes this season, and there are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast. If you're wanting to put plants in the ground, you're more than likely okay to do so. Going back to the late 1800s, there are only 3 years we've had a freeze in April.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Happy first day of spring!
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
Greek alphabet won't be used to name hurricanes again, officials say
How do lightning and severe storms form?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troy Finner approved to become next Houston police chief
More victims sought after trooper charged with assaulting women
8-year-old dies in possible drowning, police suspect foul play
16 lawsuits against Watson illustrate graphic allegations
Attorneys for HPD sergeant's accused killer want city records
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Mother convicted in brutal death of 4-year-old up for parole again
Show More
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
Woman dragged on ground during purse-snatching in NE Houston
Students sue universities, ask for refunds over online learning
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
Singer BJ Thomas reveals stage four lung cancer diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News