Showers and storms return for your Thursday morning commute

Scattered rain showers and an isolated storm or two will be possible this afternoon across SE Texas. Our northwestern counties including the cities of Brenham and College Station may see an isolated severe storm, but chances are on the lower side.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- That hazy, dusty air that filled the sky over Houston yesterday? Good news -- it should be moving out.On Tuesday the dust from West Texas and Mexico reduced the visibility and air quality across Southeast Texas.With the front lifting back north, the winds will shift direction, and the haze will blow out. A few rain showers on Wednesday will help wash any lingering haze away. Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm to near 80.Rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday, and once again Houston will be on the edge of what could potentially turn into a significant severe weather outbreak. There is a small chance some of the storms Thursday morning could turn severe, but the worst of it will be off to our east centered around Mississippi. By Thursday afternoon we are done wit the threat of any severe storms this week.A weak cold front will push through over the weekend, bringing clouds and a small chance for rain Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures will be similar both days with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 80s.We are more than likely done with freezes this season, and there are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast. If you're wanting to put plants in the ground, you're more than likely okay to do so. Going back to the late 1800s, there are only 3 years we've had a freeze in April.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.