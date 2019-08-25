Weather

Showers and storms moving into our area this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Collin says Sunday will be hot and humid again, with another stray chance of thunderstorms.

The deep moisture will move away from us Sunday afternoon, bringing rain chances back down to 20% as Houston ISD returns to school Monday.

The last week of August brings more typical summer weather with hot afternoons and a small chance of a downpour. That pattern will change by Labor Day weekend as a weak cool front slides down the Plains and rolls into Texas. This cool front could bring us better chance of rain on Thursday before drier air moves in Friday. This could make for a very pleasant Labor Day weekend with lower humidity values.

