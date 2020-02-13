Weather

Showers and storms are moving across SE Texas, warm up tomorrow

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chilly start to the weekend with temperatures in the 50s area-wide. This afternoon and evening we'll see an increase in rain chances, as a system moves west to east across SE Texas bringing thunderstorms.

Rain chances will taper off late tonight, and by Sunday temps will warm back up with just a low chance of showers.

After the weekend, it will get even warmer as the spring weather pattern takes hold. Some places in southeast Texas could push close to 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. If we do hit 90 degrees it will be about one month ahead of schedule.

Another Pacific cool front is scheduled to arrive next Friday, which should bring lower humidity and pleasant temperatures for the following weekend.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 148
Need for nurses leads Gov. Greg Abbott to waive regulations
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site prepares to screen all others
Kroger giving one-time bonuses to employees during pandemic
4-year-old boy found dead in Sugar Land home
Dave Ward talks about social distancing amid pandemic
Kenny Rogers remembered through the years in Houston
Show More
Rihanna donates $5M to coronavirus relief efforts
Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order
Lance McCullers shares Houston restaurants to visit
Mayor Turner addresses contaminated water rumor
Mattress Mack hosts free pet food drive with Houston SPCA
More TOP STORIES News