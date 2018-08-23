HURRICANE HARVEY

Sheldon ISD focusing on Harvey's impact on students and staff

EMBED </>More Videos

One year later, a look at how Sheldon ISD has recovered from Harvey.

By
Many school districts were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey, and the effort to recover continues a year later.

In Sheldon ISD, four of the 10 campuses were impacted by flood water.

From the gym to the auditorium that had fish swimming in it, the district had a lot of work to do.

"It was very challenging. You talk about the loss of instructional time and it was really... We literally had a start to school three times," said King Davis, superintendent of Sheldon ISD.

While the district is not completely back to normal, the gym is ready for sports and the auditorium, now fish-free, is already hosting events.

Now the focus is on students and teachers still dealing with the hurricane's impact.

"This year, we are providing psychological and psychiatric services to make sure not to assume we have moved past this. We certainly are in a better place, but we certainly want to attend to the needs of our students and our staff," Davis said.

SEE ALSO: Harvey 1 year later: Many Texans still struggling to recover after the storm

As for Sheldon ISD, the district says grants and donations from Chris Paul, Mike D'antoni, the Houston Astros, and Houston Texans have helped tremendously.

In fact, the Texans donated the turf for the football field. A ribbon cutting for the field is on Monday.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyroad to recoveryback to schoolHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE HARVEY
Mom who lost everything in Harvey still holds on to faith
Dad still struggling with loss of 6 family members during Harvey
13 Investigates: How've charities spent Harvey recovery money?
Study: Many Texans still struggling to recover after Harvey
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
Heat Advisory as heat index could hit 110 in Houston
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane drenching Hawaii, Atlantic expected to flare up next week
Study: Many Texans still struggling to recover after Harvey
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Show More
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
More News