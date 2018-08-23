Sheldon ISD focusing on Harvey's impact on students and staff

Many school districts were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey, and the effort to recover continues a year later.In Sheldon ISD, four of the 10 campuses were impacted by flood water.From the gym to the auditorium that had fish swimming in it, the district had a lot of work to do."It was very challenging. You talk about the loss of instructional time and it was really... We literally had a start to school three times," said King Davis, superintendent of Sheldon ISD.While the district is not completely back to normal, the gym is ready for sports and the auditorium, now fish-free, is already hosting events.Now the focus is on students and teachers still dealing with the hurricane's impact."This year, we are providing psychological and psychiatric services to make sure not to assume we have moved past this. We certainly are in a better place, but we certainly want to attend to the needs of our students and our staff," Davis said.As for Sheldon ISD, the district says grants and donations from Chris Paul, Mike D'antoni, the Houston Astros, and Houston Texans have helped tremendously.In fact, the Texans donated the turf for the football field. A ribbon cutting for the field is on Monday.