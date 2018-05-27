Severe weather leaves residents in Houston area without power

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Residents across the Houston-area remain without power after storms moved through Saturday afternoon.
CenterPoint officials said crews worked overnight to restore power to over 7,000 customers after a tree fell on a transmission line in Fort Bend County.
Crews are back working Sunday morning, but officials said due to downed power lines and equipment failure repairs will take longer.
Over 50,000 people suffered power outages after Saturday's storm. CenterPoint says only about 6,000 of those customers are still waiting for their power to be restored.
To track power outages in your area, CLICK HERE.