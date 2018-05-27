WEATHER

Severe weather leaves residents in Houston area without power

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 7K CenterPoint customers still without power in Harris, Fort Bend counties (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents across the Houston-area remain without power after storms moved through Saturday afternoon.

CenterPoint officials said crews worked overnight to restore power to over 7,000 customers after a tree fell on a transmission line in Fort Bend County.

Crews are back working Sunday morning, but officials said due to downed power lines and equipment failure repairs will take longer.

Over 50,000 people suffered power outages after Saturday's storm. CenterPoint says only about 6,000 of those customers are still waiting for their power to be restored.
EMBED More News Videos

Severe weather spotted across Harris and Montgomery counties.


To track power outages in your area, CLICK HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cat 5 Hurricane Lane approaching Hawaii, Atlantic expected to flare up next week
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News