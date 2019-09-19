Weather

Flash flood risk increasing for Houston tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression Imelda continues to bring heavy rain to parts of southeast Texas.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Liberty and Chambers counties until 9:45 p.m.

WATCH: Tornado touches down in Chambers County
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows a tornado on the ground in Chambers County.



Our coastal counties received some very heavy rainfall from Imelda's feeder band on Wednesday morning. Where the feeder band sets up this afternoon will determine who could see flooding today. Rain rates around or over 3 inches will be possible in the feeder band.

Imelda's center of circulation is currently near Livingston and will slowly meander north as we head into this evening. Imelda's center should be in north Texas Thursday night into Friday. This will bring down rain chances for us as we head into Friday.

The main threat for the next couple of days will be the threat of flash flooding. We are also keeping a close eye on bayous and creeks.

Our latest forecast calls for 3 to 10" of rain with isolated spots over 15" along and east of the center's path through Thursday night.

ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers takes a look at what's ahead with Imelda
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers takes a look at what's next in the path of Imelda, which has already dropped heavy rain over the Houston area.



SCHOOLS CLOSED: See full list of school closures and delays

Please remain weather aware through Thursday as we monitor where the heaviest rains fall. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado damages cars and homes in Baytown
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Body found near disabled vehicle on 610 West Loop
15-year-old Magnolia girl missing, phone abandoned near park
Do you know the little girl with the feeding tube?
High water threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district
This Galveston boyfriend wins the hero of the day!
Show More
Animal shelter volunteers make it possible for pets to find forever homes
Surfside residents take advantage of high waves from Imelda
League City and Friendswood residents cautiously optimistic during Imelda
College football fan donates beer money to help sick children
Video shows how NOT to drive in high water
More TOP STORIES News