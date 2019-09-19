Flash flood risk increasing for Houston tonight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5550513" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video shows a tornado on the ground in Chambers County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression Imelda continues to bring heavy rain to parts of southeast Texas.A Flash Flood Warning has been extended for Harris, Galveston and Chambers counties until 8:15 p.m.Our coastal counties received some very heavy rainfall from Imelda's feeder band on Wednesday morning. Where the feeder band sets up this afternoon will determine who could see flooding today. Rain rates around or over 3 inches will be possible in the feeder band.Imelda's center of circulation is currently near Livingston and will slowly meander north as we head into this evening. Imelda's center should be in north Texas Thursday night into Friday. This will bring down rain chances for us as we head into Friday.The main threat for the next couple of days will be the threat of flash flooding. We are also keeping a close eye on bayous and creeks.Our latest forecast calls for 3 to 10" of rain with isolated spots over 15" along and east of the center's path through Thursday night.Please remain weather aware through Thursday as we monitor where the heaviest rains fall. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.