Severe thunderstorms possible early Thursday morning

Here is Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller with your one-minute weather forecast.

Heavy rain and damaging winds likely across southeast Texas
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A line of strong thunderstorms will push into southeast Texas after midnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the storms will reach Houston around 6 AM.


The storms should clear out by noon Thursday, then be followed by dry and cool conditions on Friday.

After that, a cold, wet weather pattern will develop for the final weekend of 2018.

