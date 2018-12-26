Severe thunderstorms possible early Thursday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A line of strong thunderstorms will push into southeast Texas after midnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the storms will reach Houston around 6 AM.
Line of strong storms will push into Houston early Thursday morning. Damaging winds, brief tornadoes and heavy rain likely. Storms will be moving quickly, so bayou flooding is not expected. #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/Sqj7WG9Ich— Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) December 27, 2018
The storms should clear out by noon Thursday, then be followed by dry and cool conditions on Friday.
After that, a cold, wet weather pattern will develop for the final weekend of 2018.
