Severe thunderstorms possible early Thursday morning

Line of strong storms will push into Houston early Thursday morning. Damaging winds, brief tornadoes and heavy rain likely. Storms will be moving quickly, so bayou flooding is not expected. #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/Sqj7WG9Ich — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) December 27, 2018

A line of strong thunderstorms will push into southeast Texas after midnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the storms will reach Houston around 6 AM.The storms should clear out by noon Thursday, then be followed by dry and cool conditions on Friday.After that, a cold, wet weather pattern will develop for the final weekend of 2018.