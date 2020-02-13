weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A line of storms with a history of producing severe weather is moving toward Houston. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 4AM, but it does not include Harris County.



These storms will weaken on their approach to Houston and should stay below severe limits when they reach the city. You may encounter some showers for your morning drive, but prepare for sunshine and a humidity drop Tuesday afternoon. Some of these showers will mix in with dust blowing in from Mexico, so don't be surprised if you wake up and see a dirty film on any vehicles left outside overnight.



Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s ahead of the front, then pop into the low 80s once the sun comes out and the air dries out.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

When do we see more rain?
Rain chances pick up this week as a more unsettled weather pattern develops. Rain chances will peak on Thursday as a strong colder front pushes into Houston.

Are we done with freezes?

We are more than likely done with freezes this season, and there are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast. If you're wanting to put plants in the ground, you're more than likely okay to do so. Going back to the late 1800s, there are only 12 years we've had a freeze after March 19th. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history repeats itself after this February's winter storm, we are done with freezes until after the summer.

